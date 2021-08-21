Sunshine and warmer temperatures return in the coming days

Most of us stayed dry out there today with a mix of clouds and sun, however, a few areas saw an isolated shower pass by. Temperatures topped off in the 80s for most. As we head into the overnight hours, we will see variable clouds with the chance of a stray shower, otherwise the majority of us should stay dry. Some areas of patchy fog are possible late tonight. Lows are expected in the 60s for most.

Tomorrow looks to be a really nice day with mostly sunny skies. We can't rule out a stray shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon hours especially for the eastern parts of the viewing area, but most are expected to stay dry. Temperatures will be on the rise with highs in the 80s and 90s.

Mostly sunny skies will stick around for the early part of the work week. Temperatures will continue to be on the rise as well topping of in the 80s and 90.

Mid to late week is when we could see some isolated showers and storms move back into the area. Most will stay dry still but with the increase in heat and humidity, we cant rule out some pop-up showers and storms from developing. Temperature will continue to top off in the 80s and 90s. Make sure to catch the full forecast tonight at 6 and 11pm.