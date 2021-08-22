Mercer County Humane Society to host fundraiser

MERCER COUNTY, W. Va. (WVVA) - The Humane Society of Mercer County is working to support medical care for animals, such as spaying and neutering.

They also help low-income pet owners with vet bills.

Due to the costs that go into that, they are hosting a fundraiser and showing the movie 'Lassie' at the Granada Theatre in Bluefield on September 4.

Kim Bay, the President of the Humane Society, said they lost fundraising opportunities in 2020 due to the pandemic but want to continue to provide these services so they can care for pets in the area.

"This year we issued eleven hundred vouchers for spays and neuters in three counties, so what doesn't get paid for from the grant from the West Virginia Department of Agriculture, we have to pay for, so it's very important that we continue to fundraise," said Bay.

Bay said the Granada chose this film due to its uplifting nature and because it was filmed in Tazewell county.

The event begins at 6:30 on Saturday, September 4.

Tickets are on sale online for $30 a person or $50 for a pair.

All proceeds benefit the Humane Society.