Nice-Marseille game abandoned after fan violence

NICE, France (AP) — A French league soccer match between Nice and Marseille has been abandoned. The visiting team refused to restart the game after Nice fans earlier threw projectiles and invaded the field. Unverified photos on social media showed at least three players were injured. Marseille midfielder Dimitri Payet was hit on the back by a bottle thrown from an area with Nice fans with around 15 minutes remaining. Payet threw the bottle back into the crowd and a significant number of Nice fans rushed the field. It was decided to restart play with hosts Nice 1-0 ahead but Marseille refused to return.