Raleigh County parent concerned after her child’s bus routine changes

SHADY SPRING, W. Va. (WVVA) - A mother in Raleigh County hopes to regain better access to the school bus after her daughter's routine suddenly changed.

Eden Harman has been getting on the school bus at her driveway for the last seven years, which her mom Sheila said has not always been easy.

"She does suffer from sensory processing disorder so if we open the door and she's cold or hot she may decide she doesn't even want to walk, so she will drop, so sometimes even getting her on the bus in the driveway is hard," said Harman.

Now, that task is even more difficult as Harman has to wheel Eden, who uses a wheelchair and is non-verbal, down the road with her three siblings to wait on the bus.

It's a process that is impacting the whole family.

"It effects her siblings, all of them even the one on the feeding tube, and she has a very strict schedule as well," said Harman. "We hook her up at a certain time, we unhook her at a certain time and now she's being unhooked an hour and a half earlier than she needs to so she's not getting all of her formula for her nourishment, for her growth, for her weight gain that we have fought so hard to get her at."

Harman said there's a reason for this sudden change of schedule.

"We have been told, by the special ED department that, someone from the transportation department has said this is a private road and they, are denying the bus access to this road," said Harman.

She said that other vehicles, including another bus, travel down that road, so she plans to fight the change with the help of some of her neighbors.

Sherry Norman, a neighbor, spoke to WVVA News and said they plan to create petitions supporting the Harman family.

"We are a family in this neighborhood, and we care about Eden and we care about Steve and Sheila and when you have a uh child with special needs you really need all the help that you can get, so you know, we're here to help them and support them in whatever way we can," said Norman.

Harman said she is thankful for the support as they plea for Eden's quality of life.

"What if I'm sick, or one of the children's sick and then we have to take her, up to the bus," asked Harman. "It's just not fair."

WVVA News reached out to the Raleigh County School System, but they did not return our request for comment.

We will continue to follow this story and provide updates as they become available.