Soccer’s All Whites face name change over racial connotation

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand Football is reported to be considering dropping the “All Whites” nickname of its national men’s soccer team because of its racial connotation. While NZF has not confirmed it may discard the name, it says it is carrying out a variety of measures designed to improve its cultural inclusivity. The national body is reported to have sought feedback from stakeholders on a potential change. The “All Whites” name has a relatively short-lived history. It was first applied to the national team during its qualifying campaign for the 1982 World Cup when it appeared for the first time in an all-white uniform.