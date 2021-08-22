Temperatures are on the rise for the upcoming work week

Temperatures were on the rise today with most topping off in the 80s and a few locations in our lower elevations getting into the 90s. A mix of clouds and sun were what most saw today but a few saw a stray shower pop up this afternoon. As we head into the overnight hours, we could see a stray shower or storm possible before midnight, but most should stay dry with mostly clear conditions. We will have to watch out for some patchy fog developing late. Temperatures should dip down into the 60s.

Tomorrow is pretty much a copy and paste forecast of today. Temperatures for most will be in the 80s but a few areas may get into the 90s. Mostly sunny conditions are expected and we can't rule out a stray shower/storm once again.

Tuesday is when we really start to heat up. Temperatures will soar into the mid to upper 80s and 90s for most and the humidity will be on the rise as well. That heat lasts around through the end of the work week.

Most of us look to stay dry for the rest of the week, however, we will have some pop-up isolated showers and storms across the area especially late week. Just your typical summertime pattern in place. Make sure to catch the full forecast tonight at 6 and 11pm.