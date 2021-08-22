Veterans are prized recruits as congressional candidates

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Republicans and Democrats have something in common when it comes to recruiting candidates they hope will deliver majorities in Congress after the 2022 election, and that’s their pursuit of military veterans. Both parties anticipate a significant number of races where veterans will be opposing each other. These candidates will use their military service as a foundation of their appeal to voters even as they hold widely diverging views on the issues. And with Democrats clinging to threadbare majorities in both the House and Senate, the success of veteran candidates could determine the balance of power.