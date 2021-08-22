West Virginia State Police mourns the loss of Sgt. John Syner

FAYETTE COUNTY, W. Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia State Police is mourning the passing of one of their own.

According to a release by the State Police, Sgt. John Syner passed away on Saturday yesterday while working on his land in Fayette County.

The 52-year-old was the commander at the Marlinton detachment of the West Virginia State Police.

Co-workers said he was a loved and valued member of the community and served in any way he could.

Syner’s family and the West Virginia State Police members ask the community to remember them in their prayers during this time.

We will continue to follow this story and provide any updates as they become available.