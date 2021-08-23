10 year anniversary of Virginia earthquake today

LOUISA, Va. (WVVA) - Today marks ten years since a 5.8 magnitude earthquake rocked the east coast.

The epicenter occurred in Louisa County in central Virginia but people from all over the eastern half of the country reported feeling shaking.

The earthquake was felt locally and even caused some damage around the area. A roof collapsed at Patriot Coal Company's Big Mountain Complex in Boone County, WV. Also, several buildings in Charleston, WV were evacuated as a result of the shaking.

Dr. Thomas Pratt, a research geophysicist with the U.S.G.S., says that people on the east coast can usually feel earthquakes further away than on the west coast due to energy being transmitted more efficiently in the east.

"People felt the earthquake all the way from the southern tip of Florida, to Canada, and all the way out to the Mississippi River Valley. In fact, it was probably the most widely felt earthquake in U.S. history just because there are so many people living in that area." Dr. Thomas Pratt

Pratt says that a new fault line was discovered after the 2011 earthquake which could lead to even more earthquakes in the future.