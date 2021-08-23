COVID-19 vaccines mandated for all Princeton Community Hospital employees

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -- The West Virginia University Health System announced Monday that all employees will be mandated to get a COVID-19 vaccine, this includes all employees of Princeton Community Hospital.

All PCH employees will be required to be fully vaccinated by October 31, 2021.

“We’re doing this because it is the right thing to do," Albert L. Wright, Jr., president and CEO of the WVU Health

System, said. "We are the state’s leading healthcare provider and largest employer, and we have a higher obligation to our patients as well as to each other. I want WVU Medicine hospitals and clinics to be as safe as possible for our patients and staff. A fully vaccinated workforce will help ensure that safety.”

This decision came on the same day that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine full approval.

The West Virginia University Health System has administered the Pfizer vaccine to more than 60% of its workforce.

“I fully support the decision of WVU Medicine to require employee vaccination," said PCH President and CEO Karen Bowling. "Vaccination is the key to ending this pandemic. The vaccines are doing their job, but more people need to be vaccinated, especially in southern West Virginia, where the vaccination rates are not where they need to be. We are very concerned because the Delta variant is more contagious. That is why it is more important than ever that all employees be vaccinated. Our COVID positive patients reflect the national trend: 90 percent or more are unvaccinated. The COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and represent over 20 years of research that went into the development of the mRNA vaccines.”

