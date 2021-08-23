Cuomo gives clemency to 6, including Brink’s heist driver

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has granted clemency to six people, including the driver in a fatal 1981 armored truck robbery whose release was championed by his son. Seventy-six-year-old David Gilbert is serving a life sentence for his role in the $1.6 million theft that left a guard and two police officers dead. The governor’s office said Monday that Gilbert will be referred to the state parole board for potential release. Steve Zeidman, the lawyer and law professor who spearheaded Gilbert’s clemency campaign, said he was overjoyed for Gilbert and his family.