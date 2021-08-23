Expect toasty conditions this work week with slim rain chances

Expect a mostly dry and sunny day with temperatures in the 80s for most. Lower elevations will flirt with the 90s this afternoon. Dew points will be in the 60s allowing us to feel muggy throughout the day. Wind gusts at times will head around 15 MPH coming from the northwest.

A stray shower is possible late this afternoon and evening, but all together majority of us will remain dry.

Overnight temperatures will be in the 60s and we keep up with clear skies.

The mercury in the thermometer rises tomorrow. Much of the viewing area will witness highs in the upper 80s with some of us in the low-mid 90s.

Again a stray shower is possible to form in the late afternoon/evening, but most will stay dry.

Our drought monitor last week didn't change too much and still parts of our area are under a Moderate Drought. Rain chances remain on the lower end throughout the rest of the work week and into the weekend thanks to surface high pressure and an upper level ridge building in. This is also what is allowing us to see temperatures much above normal for this time of year.