Friends and colleagues remember fallen W.Va. State Trooper

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WVVA) The West Virginia State Police are mourning the loss of one of their own on Monday. Sgt. John Syner passed away suddenly while working on his property over the weekend.



Sgt. Syner had just been promoted to Detachment Commander in Marlington when his life was tragically cut short.



Sgt. Jim Mitchell in the Oak Hill detachment was one of his closest friends and Pastor. "I like so many were devastated. John was my friend."



In his short time here on earth, Sgt. Synder was credited for his work on several of the region's most recognized cases. He helped bring a nearly five year old murder case to a conviction with the prosecution of Brian Willis earlier year. He also worked alongside Sgt. Mitchell on the disappearance of Azarayeah Mitchell, putting in hours all around the clock to find her.



"He was so committed to people that he wouldn't quit. He kept pressing because I wanted to find what the victims needed us for."



Delegate Austin Haynes knew Sgt. Syner through his work in the community and in support of children. "Too often we hear about child abuse and neglect cases, but I'm thankful we have people who are dedicated to helping children like Sgt. Syner. His legacy of helping children will live on."



In 2018, Sgt. Syner was awarded the Champion of Children award by Just for Kids for his work on child abuse and neglect cases.



"The State Police is about respect, integrity, courage, compassion, and justice....that's what we stand for," said Sgt. Mitchell. "I've never met anyone who reflected those core values as much as he did."



But for all the badges and honors Sgt. Syner wore in life, his colleague said nothing made him prouder than being a husband, pops, and father.



Sgt. Syner was also the recipient of the State Police Superintendent's award, one of the agency's highest honors.



Fayette County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jennifer Crane also reacted to the news of Sgt. Syner's passing with a statement on Monday:



"Sgt. Syner was instrumental in bringing Charles Gill, Everette Gill, and Brian Willis to justice for the violent murders of Steven Skaggs and Stephanie Watters in 2016. The final defendant, Brian Willis, was tried and convicted in March 2021. His determination throughout the investigation and prosecution was the reason these men were apprehended and convicted. He was a kind, compassionate advocate for the victims' families throughout the time the case was pending, and I know they are deeply saddened, as we all are, by his untimely death. I have known him professionally for a long time, and I considered him to be a good friend, especially after working together for so long on the Skaggs and Watters murder. He was experienced, knowledgeable, and one of the most persistent law enforcement officers I know. To say the news of his death is shocking and sad is an understatement. Every member of the Fayette County Prosecutor's Office and the Fayette County law enforcement community mourns his passing and feels the loss of such a outstanding public servant. "