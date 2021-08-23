Slow-moving storm Henri drenches Northeast US

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — The tropical storm system Henri brought heavy winds and rain to the Northeast U.S. as it began pummeling the New England coast early Sunday. Rains led to inland flooding in areas as far southwest as central New Jersey. Henri was a hurricane at one point before it made landfall in Rhode Island. It was downgraded to a tropical storm and is now a depression, but still packs heavy rain as it is expected to stall near the New York-Connecticut border and turn back toward the Atlantic Ocean on Monday. President Joe Biden approved emergency declarations for Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut.