Leaders reflect on 2021 State Fair of West Virginia

FAIRLEA, W. Va. (WVVA) - The State Fair of West Virginia ended on Saturday, and leaders are looking back on this year's event.

While there are no official numbers yet, leaders anticipate more than 100,000 people attended this year's fair.

Kelly Collins, the CEO of the State Fair of West Virginia, said it wouldn't have been possible without all the vendors and others who worked at the fair, especially after being canceled last year.

"I think more importantly, not counting the number of people that came through, was just the simple fact that we were able to open this year," said Collins. "You know there were a lot of hurdles that we had to overcome over the last two years, so we were just excited to be back in the business and very thankful to be back."

The State Fair is planning more events for 2021, including the flea market in September

And the Christmas light display in the winter.

Collins said they are also already looking forward to next year's state fair.