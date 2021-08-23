Mercer County Teachers prepare for upcoming school year

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA)- The First day of school is about two weeks away. Students are scheduled to go back to the classroom on Tuesday, September 7th. But, teachers got their year started today.

Faculty and staff gathered at Bluefield High School, to learn about new curriculum for the upcoming year. Teachers also got the chance to set up classrooms and reconvene after a long summer. As of right now, they're preparing for school to back in full swing despite surges of Covid-19 around the state.

P.E. teacher says, "We'll just have to go with what the state says and take precautions. Just like we did last year."

Principal Mike Collins went into more detail, saying, "We're still going to be doing a little social distancing. We'll have the full staff here and full students. We'll still do the social distancing. Furthermore, we've cohorted our classes, so we're still together. "

Tomorrow night, the Mercer County School Board intends to vote on re-entry procedures for the upcoming school year. We'll give you the latest information on that vote as we receive it.