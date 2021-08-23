Mother Nature to crank up the heat in the coming days

High pressure building in at the surface and aloft will keep us toasty and mainly dry for much of this work week. For the rest of the evening, besides the slim chance of a stray shower or two, most will stay dry. Overnight, we look mainly clear, with some areas of fog and lows in the 60s.

Tomorrow looks warm and a bit muggy during the afternoon and evening, but rain chances again look slim to none. We could see a stray shower or rumble of thunder, but most will stay rain free, just rather hot. Highs tomorrow should top off in the upper 80s-90s for most. Tomorrow night looks mainly clear and mild again with overnight lows in the 60s.

Rain chances through midweek do not look impressive as ridging high pressure will stay the name of the game into Wednesday. Highs midweek will still be on either side of the 90 degree mark for most. Limit time outdoors, wear sunscreen, and stay cool and hydrated!

Temps look to stay above normal well into late week. We may grow slightly more unsettled as southerly winds pull more moisture in by the end of the week....make sure to tune in to WVVA News at 5,6, 10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!