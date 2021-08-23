Public Service Commission to hold public comment hearings on Suddenlink

Public Service Commission to hold public comment hearings on SuddenlinkNew
WEST VIRGINIA (WVVA) -- The Public Service Commission is holding public comment hearings to give customers the opportunity to express their concerns with Suddenlink's quality of service. Interested members of the public are welcome to attend.
“The Commission has received thousands of complaints from Suddenlink customers about the unacceptable level of service provided by the Company,” said Public Service Commission Chairman, Charlotte Lane. “Listening to citizens’ input is a critical part of how the Commission decides cases. We provide several ways for customers to comment on the cases in front of us and actively encourage customers to be part of the process.”
The hearings will be held in person at these locations:
- Monday August 23, 2021 at 5 p.m. in the Ceremonial Courtroom at the Raleigh County Courthouse
215 Main Street Beckley, WV 25801
- Tuesday August 24 at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. in the Commission's main hearing room
201 Brooks Street Charleston, WV 25301
- Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. in the City of Princeton Parks and Recreation Meeting Room
201 Morrison Drive, Princeton, WV 24740