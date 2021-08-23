Sheriff: 3 bodies found in WVa home, infant in hospital

MINK SHOALS, W.Va. (AP) — Two adults and a young child were found dead at a home in West Virginia, and a sheriff says it’s too early to tell what happened. Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford says the bodies of an adult male and female and the female child were recovered Monday at the home in the Mink Shoals area, near Charleston. An infant girl was found still alive in the home and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Rutherford says the baby is in critical condition. The names of those involved were not immediately released. Rutherford says investigators are trying to determine what happened and that there’s no threat to the community.