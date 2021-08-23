Streamlined access recommended for job, career opportunities

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A task force has recommended that West Virginia residents be able to access career, education and social services choices in one online location. The West Virginia Community and Technical College System says the task force appointed by Gov. Jim Justice will now look at ways to build a single-point web system. The system will involve services and programs focused on career opportunities and job placement assistance, health care and family assistance services, and training and education opportunities such as adult education and apprenticeships. Justice established the task force in June with the goal of better employment opportunities by linking college training programs with the state’s workforce development programs.