Tazewell County Fair prepares to kick off

TAZEWELL, VA. (WVVA)- Over in Tazewell, vendors and county fair officials are putting the final touches on the Tazewell County Fair.

The fair kicks off tomorrow August 24th at 3 p.m. and will have fun for the family. Activities include rides, rodeos, and of course the delicious fair food.

The fair will also include a myriad of concerts featuring talent from across the U.S. as well as renowned local artists. The Entertainment Chairmen of the Tazewell County Fair Association, Jerry Foster, told us that the public is excited about the fair's return.

"Oh, there's a lot of excitement. Both in the community and surrounding counties, our phone rings constantly in the office wanting to know this and that about the fair. And, we have a lot of interest this year."

Fair officials also have said that they will be following the state guidelines for COVID-19. Masks and gloves will be available for residents. As well as multiple sanitizing stations around the fairgrounds.

For more information on all the events the Tazewell County Fair has to offer, you can visit their website at tazewellcountyfair.com.