Three shot outside of Princeton; suspect behind bars

PRINCETON, W.V.a. (WVVA) -- Three people were shot in Princeton on Sunday evening.

The West Virginia State Police - Princeton detachment, who are investigating the incident, confirmed the shooting occurred outside of the city limits near North Whickam Avenue around 7 p.m.

Law enforcement say that none of the three victims are currently in severe condition. The suspect, who is a juvenile, has been arrested and is currently behind bars.

The West Virginia State Police, Princeton Police Department, and Mercer County Sheriff's Department were all on scene.

