What to know about Greenbrier County back to school

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W. Va. (WVVA) - Students in Greenbrier County will begin their new school year next week.

The school system's re-entry plan is designed to fight the spread of COVID-19 in their school system this upcoming year.

Paula McCoy, the lead school nurse in Greenbrier County, said they're confident in the plan, considering lessons they learned last year.

"We learned what stops viral airborne illnesses what cannot stop it or control, decrease the spread of it rather," said McCoy.

That re-entry plan includes a staggering re-entry, mask requirement for the first month of school before relying on the color-coded county map, and social distancing in schools.

McCoy also said they are encouraging vaccines and offering vaccination clinics.

"Our schools are part of the community so if we can have healthier students, healthier communities, and we just want the vaccine to be available and uh, access to it should not be a barrier to receiving vaccinations," said McCoy.

Nancy Hanna, the Associate Superintendent, said keeping students in the classroom is the main goal for this year's re-entry plan.

"You can't replace that teacher, and that one caring adult relationship with the student," said Hanna. "When students have questions concerns, having a live adult there to assist makes all the difference in the world."

Mccoy said they did not have large outbreaks last year, but schools still had to close for contact tracing and quarantine.

However, they're hopeful this year's plan and new CDC guidance will stop that this year.

"Under the guidelines for schools that if students are masked, then the positive student, nor the students that are masked will have to quarantine with that student would need to quarantine, so that's really a big deal, that'll allow students to have full days , be in the building and not have as many quarantine situations," said McCoy.

With these protocols in place, Greenbrier county schools are ready to welcome students back to the classroom.

That staggered re-entry begins next week.

First through sixth grades & ninth grade will return Monday, August 30.

First through twelfth grade will start on August 31, before Kindergarten and Pre-k returns on the day of September.