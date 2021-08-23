WVa’s largest private employer issues worker vaccine mandate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s largest private employer is requiring its employees to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by Oct. 31 as virus cases continue to grow exponentially statewide. The mandate issued by the West Virginia University Health System applies to workers at its hospitals and clinics in West Virginia, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia. It also applies to staff working remotely at home or onsite. The number of active virus cases statewide has nearly doubled in the past 10 days. There were nearly 4,000 new positive cases reported in the past week alone _ numbers not seen since late January.