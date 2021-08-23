WVSOM teaches students how to administer Narcan

LEWISBURG, W. Va. (WVVA) - Students at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) learned how to stop narcotic overdoses on Monday.

The medical school provided Narcan training to first-year students.

Barabara Holt, education coordinator for the Center for Rural and Community Health, a department of WVSOM, said West Virginia has the largest amount of overdoses, so equipping students with these lifesaving measures is essential.

She said this begins with reducing the stigma around drug overdoses.

"It's beneficial for them to understand that education helps with stigma so the more they understand about it," said Holt. "When you lower the stigma that they treat the people as a human, you know they're just a person with a chronic disease."

This training comes before their white coat ceremony on Saturday, where they will receive the lifesaving nasal spray.