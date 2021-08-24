3 killed in apparent murder-suicide identified

MINK SHOALS, W.Va. (AP) — Officials say the alleged suspect in an apparent double murder-suicide at a West Virginia home had been arrested earlier this year on a domestic violence charge. News outlets cited a statement Tuesday from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office in reporting that the man was identified as 29-year-old Donald “DJ” Thomas of Charleston. His wife, 24-year-old Alicia Thomas and their 5-year-old daughter, Myra Thomas, were also dead inside the home. The couple’s 1-year-old daughter, Lona Thomas, was listed in critically stable condition at a hospital after surgery. Officials say the domestic violence charge against Thomas was dismissed in June when the victim didn’t show up to court.