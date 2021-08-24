Above normal temperatures continue

Keeping up with a toasty work week! Yesterday most of us were in the 80s with the lower elevations in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Today we crank up the heat even more! Temperatures will be around 10 degrees above normal in the upper 80s and low-mid 90s. A mix of sun and clouds are expected today with mostly dry conditions.

Like yesterday, a stray shower is possible late afternoon and into the evening.

Overnight clear skies with temperatures in the 60s will be with us. A stray shower is still possible with some river valley fog forming for our Wednesday morning commute.

Right now for Bluefield, WV we have 88 degrees as the high for Wednesday afternoon. We are getting close to the lemonade mark of 90 degrees! This will be close for tomorrow!

A few more afternoon showers and isolated storms are possible for Wednesday as we have high pressure drift towards the coast and a Bermuda high head more to the west. This will help try to pull some Atlantic moisture back in. Our warmer than normal streak will continue even into the weekend all thanks to a ridge. This will continue to pump in warmer than normal air.