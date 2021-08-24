Amid virus cases, WVa high school goes to remote learning

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A high school in West Virginia’s largest county will switch to remote learning for the remainder of the week. News outlets report Kanawha County school officials told parents that Capital High School students will undergo remote learning through Friday. Staff will report to school as usual. Extracurricular activities have been canceled for the rest of the week. The plan is for students to return to school on Monday. The school district said the decision was made in consultation with the county health department. According to the county schools website, Capital has 36 active coronavirus cases. Statewide, active coronavirus cases have increased fourfold this month to nearly 11,000.