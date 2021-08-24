Case of 76 in veterans home who died of COVID lands in court

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Two former top officials at a Massachusetts veterans home where nearly 80 residents died in one of the country’s deadliest COVID-19 outbreaks in a long term care facility are seeking to have their criminal charges dismissed. Lawyers for former Holyoke Soldiers’ Home Superintendent Bennett Walsh and former Medical Director Dr. David Clinton appeared in Hampden Superior Court in Springfield on Tuesday to make arguments on a number of motions to dismiss the case. No decision was expected Tuesday. Walsh and Clinton have pleaded not guilty to 10 counts each, including elderly abuse, neglect or mistreatment.