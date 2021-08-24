Cell phone catches fire on Alaska Airlines jet upon landing

SEATAC, Wash. (AP) — The cell phone of a passenger on an Alaska Airlines jet caught fire after the plane landed at the Sea-Tac International Airport, forcing the crew to deploy evacuation slides to get everyone off. Alaska Airlines spokesperson Ray Lane Alaska spokesperson says the passenger’s phone “overheated and began sparking” after Flight 751 from New Orleans had landed Monday evening and was waiting for a gate. The crew used fire extinguishers and a battery containment bag to stop the phone from smoking. Lane said crew members deployed the evacuation slides due to hazy conditions inside the cabin. Two of the 129 passengers aboard were treated at a hospital.