Delta variant of COVID-19 identified in Tazewell County

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) On Tuesday, Tazewell County Emergency Management (TCEM) issued a special statement saying the Delta variant of COVID-19 has been detected in Tazewell County.

The statement reads in part "the Delta variant is far more contagious than the COVID-19 virus and will spread more quickly. Vaccinated persons may carry the variant without being sick and may transmit the disease."

TCEM recommends that people wear masks indoors and at gatherings, to avoid large crowds and to wash hands frequently. This recommendation is for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.