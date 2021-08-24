Ex-prison employee ordered to serve 3 years of probation

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A former employee at a federal prison in West Virginia has been ordered to serve three years of probation after pleading guilty to inappropriate contact with an inmate. Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard’s office says 26-year-old Heather D. Obrad of Granville was formerly employed as a secretary at Federal Correctional Institution Hazelton. She was also ordered to pay a $5,500 fine. A news release from Bernard’s office says Obrad pleaded guilty in March to one count of abusive sexual contact. The release says she admitted to having sexual contact with an inmate from August to October 2020.