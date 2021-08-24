Graham – Beaver football game postponed

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) - The Beaver-Graham football game scheduled for Friday, August 27th has been postponed.

Graham High School Athletic Director, Ronnie Davis, confirmed it was a health and safety related postponement. He said all Graham High School Athletics, practices and games, are shut down until Tuesday, August 31st.

He said the game will be made up at a later date this season. He said the principals of the two schools will release a statement with more details.