Keep the A/C’s on full blast y’all!

High pressure at the surface and aloft will keep us toasty and mainly dry in the coming days, aside from a stray shower or t-storm. We could see a few isolated pop-up showers/storms this evening, but most will stay dry. Lows will fall into the 60s overnight, and we'll otherwise stay mild and mainly clear. Some patchy fog will be possible into Wednesday morning. By Wednesday afternoon, showers could pop up here and there (or a rumble of thunder), but still, not everyone is guaranteed to see rain.

Our weather pattern will remain rather stagnant into late week, with highs in the 80s and 90s well into Thursday and Friday. Rain chances will increase slightly thanks to increased heat and humidity with southerly wind flow. However, no widespread rain is expected. Stay cool, hydrated, and keep those plants watered! Many of us are abnormally dry or in a drought and look to stay that way for quite a bit longer.