Marshall tries to win C-USA with new coach, UAB seeks repeat

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall and UAB are poised to lead the way again in Conference USA. UAB defeated the Thundering Herd in the league football championship game last season on Marshall’s home field. The Blazers revived their program in 2017 and have won the championship in two of the past three seasons. Marshall is led by new coach Charles Huff. He was the associate head coach and running backs coach under Nick Saban at Alabama. Marshall started the 2020 season 7-0 and was ranked as high as No. 15 before losing its final three games. Marshall and UAB will meet during the regular season on Nov. 13 in Huntington, West Virginia.