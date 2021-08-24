Mercer County Schools implement mask policy

PRINCETON, W.Va (WVVA)- The Mercer County school board finally came to a decision about mask requirements for the upcoming school year. The question facing the panel: Mandate or something else. In the end, compromise prevailed in tonight's meeting.

Members of the group "Unmask our Kids, Mercer County" came to oppose a mask mandate in classrooms. The group advocated for parents to have a choice about whether or not to mask their children. At the end of the day, the board came to a compromise to only have masks in certain areas of school.

Jennifer Moore is an administrator with Unmask our Children, Mercer County. She says the decision doesn't sit well with the group who opposes the mandate.

"I feel like it's not useful. Because, if they don't wear the mask, it's not going to matter. Which, we don't think the masks work. So, we think it's political."

Mercer County Schools kick off on September 7th with the new requirements on facial coverings going as follows.

Masks will be required for students and staff at all times on school buses. Students and staff have to wear masks when they're in hallways, bathrooms, or moving through the building.

Mask requirements in the classroom will be determined by the level of community transmission in Mercer County. These guidelines passed in a 3-1 vote with one member absent.

The school board is posting their face covering guidelines on their website.