One last zinger: Dorothy Parker’s headstone unveiled in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — Dorothy Parker’s headstone has been unveiled at a New York cemetery where the ashes of the author and humorist who died in 1967 are interred. The New York Post reports that a jazz band played at the ceremony Monday at Woodlawn Cemetery in the Bronx. It was supposed to take place on Parker’s birthday Sunday but was delayed by weather. Parker died without leaving instructions as to what to do with her remains. She left her estate to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. For years, her ashes were buried outside the offices of the NAACP in Baltimore. They were moved last year. Monday’s ceremony marked her final homecoming to New York City.