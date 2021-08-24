Services set for ex-West Virginia tax secretary James Paige

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — Services are scheduled this week for former West Virginia Tax and Revenue Secretary James Paige III. He was 60. Altmeyer Funeral Home in Wheeling says Paige died Aug. 18. It did not list a cause of death. Paige was 28 when then-Gov. Gaston Caperton appointed him as state banking commissioner shortly after Paige’s graduation from West Virginia University’s law school. Caperton later appointed him tax and revenue secretary, serving from 1991 to 1996. Paige later worked in private law practice and founded after-school learning centers in Wheeling, Martinsburg and Charleston. Services are scheduled for Saturday at Macedonia Baptist Church in Wheeling.