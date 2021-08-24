Skip to Content

Tech exec sentenced to 2 years for $1.8 million COVID fraud

New
4:53 pm National news from the Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — A Washington state tech executive has been sentenced to two years in prison after fraudulently obtaining nearly $1.8 million in federal COVID-19 disaster relief loans. Mukund Mohan, of Clyde Hill, was making more than $200,000 a year as the chief of technology for the Canadian e-commerce company BuildDirect when he was arrested in July 2020. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle says he submitted eight fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program loans seeking $5.5 million for companies he purportedly ran, and he actually received almost $1.8 million. Mohan’s attorneys sought a six-month sentence. They say his actions were such an aberration for him that he fainted when federal agents knocked on his door.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content