Tennessee flooding prompts Biden disaster declaration

WAVERLY, Tenn. (AP) — President Joe Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for Tennessee after record rainfall caused devastating floods that killed at least 22. A statement sent Tuesday says the action frees up federal aid to help with recovery efforts in Humphreys County. The flooding on Saturday took out roads, cellphone towers and telephone lines, leaving people uncertain about whether family and friends survived the unprecedented deluge. The rainfall was more than triple the forecast and shattered a state record. Fewer than 10 people remained unaccounted for on Tuesday as crews keep searching for people reported missing after the flood.