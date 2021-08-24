Tips on how to stay safe in the heat

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Temperatures across the Two Virginias will be 5 to 10 degrees above average through the next several days. Here are some helpful tips to keep you safe in the heat.

Phil Hysell, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg, VA, says that it is important to make sure you are drinking plenty of water and staying hydrated, wear light colored clothing, and avoid being outside during peak heating times which is between 10am and 4pm. It is also important to take breaks from the heat and find a building with air conditioning if possible.

These higher temperatures could lead to heat related illnesses, so it is important to know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. If you feel dizzy, nauseous, or start getting muscle cramps, these are signs that you are experiencing heat exhaustion. You should get inside an air conditioned building and drink as much water as you can if you start to experience any of those symptoms.

Signs that you are having a heat stroke include red, hot, and dry skin, and you may stop sweating. This is because your vital organs are beginning to shut down. If you are experiencing a heat stroke, you need to seek medical attention immediately.

Heat is the number one weather related killer in the United States and it is very important to take high heat seriously. Hysell says young children, the elderly, and those not acclimated to the heat are the most vulnerable to heat related illnesses.

It is also important to look before you lock. Joanathon Franklin, a firefighter at the Princeton Fire Department, says that they have responded to calls related to high heat in the past. Franklin says that they have usually been accidental, but reminds people to always check their rearview mirrors and seats for children and pets when leaving your vehicle.

Higher temperatures can make the temperature inside your car soar in the matter of minutes. With an outside temperature of 85F, the temperature inside your car can reach 104F in 10 minutes, 119F in 30 minutes, and 128F in 60 minutes. That is why it is important to never leave children or pets inside the car even if you will be back shortly.