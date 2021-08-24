Wyoming County community comes together to restore historic hotel

MULLENS, W.Va. (WVVA) A community comes together to breathe new life into a historic landmark in Wyoming County.



The 'Hotel Wyoming' was once a symbol of everything grand and prosperous that the industrial age brought to the county. Legends such as Mark Twain, baseball giant Babe Ruth, and President John F. Kennedy all stayed there at one point during the hotel's storied history.



"I remember going in as a little girl and seeing how grand and elegant everything was. I'd like to see it come back to that," said Caroyln Wilcox, who is spearheading the restoration project with the Mullens Community Dev. Corp.

Her foundation is working with the City of Mullens Foundation and Peacework, a non-profit in Blacksburg, Va. that will serve as the financing agent.



"To imagine what this hotel will be in five, ten, 15 years, as a center of development and re-development...it's thrilling," said Steve Darr, Exec. Dir. of Peacework.



Darr is working to bring in help from Virginia Tech's architecture department and the business department at WVU.



While the groups have received a lot of grant money, it is not yet enough to complete the project. They're continuing to look for support in the form of contractors, donors, volunteers, and even school kids to take it to the finish line.



"Ten, twenty years from now, they can look back and say I was a part of that," said Darr.



Those interested in contributing may reach out to Carolyn Wilcox with the Mullens Community Dev. Corp. for more.