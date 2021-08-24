Years on, no convictions for Mexico casino fire with 52 dead

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) — Ten years after Zetas cartel gunmen stormed into a casino in northern Mexico and set fire to the building, killing 52 people, nobody has been convicted for murder or arson. The fire at the Casino Royale in Monterrey was one of the worst attacks on civilians during the country’s 2006-2012 drug war. The cartel set the fire to enforce a demand for protection payments. But a decade on, only five of the alleged attackers have been convicted on unrelated weapons charges. Relatives of those killed in the August 25, 2011, fire, say that justice has not been done.