AP sources: Jailed ex-officer in murder plot beaten to death

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former Bureau of Prisons officer who was serving time behind bars has been beaten to death at a federal prison in Indiana. That’s according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday. Michael Rudkin was accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with an inmate and separately plotting to kill a federal agent who was investigating him. Those familiar with the matter say Rudkin died on Tuesday, a day after he was beaten in an altercation with another inmate at USP Terre Haute. They say his death is being investigated as a potential homicide.