“ASIST” program hopes to help prevent suicide through training

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Brother Up West Virginia and Prevent Suicide West Virginia are teaming up to help prevent suicide through their ASIST training. ASIST is an acronym which stands for Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training. The group is hosting two workshops in Bluefield. The goal is to help people learn and practice a life saving model that is widely used by professionals and the general public.

"We always say suicide isn't about death or dying. It's about not knowing how to stay or not knowing how to keep going. We know the circumstances of our lives can be difficult and many individuals struggle with managing mental health conditions. So when we know better, we do better and this is how we do better." said Suicide Awareness Advocate Michelle Toman.

"I truly believe anybody can be in a place to save somebody's life. We're just equipping them with the skills to do so." added Prevent Suicide West Virginia Director Barri Faucett.

If you're interested in registering for an ASIST program you can call 304-266-7683 or 304-415-5787. You can also visit www.preventsuicidewv.org

If you or someone you know is struggling, please call 1-800-273-8255