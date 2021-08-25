Fayette County Commission presented check for unclaimed property

FAYETTEVILLE, W. Va. (WVVA) - State treasurer Riley Moore stopped in Fayetteville on Wednesday to present a check to the County Commission.

The check totals $235,825.59 and comes from uncashed checks that have expired.

Moore said these checks date back decades and all come from Fayette county.

Adding, some of them are designated for specific programs depending on what the check's original purpose was, while others can be used for other programs and resources.

"Sometimes these checks are tagged specifically for certain programs, and things of that nature, so it's not just completely fungible dollars that can be used for anything, sometimes it is though,” said Moore. “Sometimes it can be if it's payroll or this or that, and individuals have moved on. It can be various amounts of types of checks that went uncashed."

Moore said there are more than three million dollars of unclaimed property checks in the state office.

To see if that property belongs to you or someone in your family, visit the unclaimed property portal on the state treasury website.