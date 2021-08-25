Graham High School clears up COVID-19 confusion

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA)- The long awaited Beaver Graham game is what lead to the inaccurate numbers shared by a member of the Mercer County Board of Education.

The big game is being delayed due to an outbreak of COVID-19 at Graham High School. After the news of the games' postponement came out, Mercer County board member, Jim Bailey, told a room full of people that Graham's case count was 26 times higher than it really is. Principal Joanne Young of Graham High School shared their data.

"We only have 5 cases of COVID-19 at Graham High School, with about 70 students being quarantined. I'm not sure where that number came from, but it was erroneous."

Board member Jim Bailey is also a Bluefield High School Football Coach, and he's issuing an apology. He said he misread the numbers.

"I want to begin that I owe an apology to Dr. Chris Stacy, Superintendent of Tazewell County Public Schools, and Graham High School and their program. I didn't make the comment as to where those numbers were derived. It had come from a number of positive cases and contact tracing."

Regardless of the miscommunication of numbers, where does Graham High School go from here? Officials say that the school will continue to sanitize classrooms and follow protocols within school grounds. The 75 students affected by the outbreak will stay in quarantine for 10 days. Principal Young says the school will continue to make decisions to stop the spread.

"I feel like we always make decisions at Graham High School that are based on safety and health of students and what's best for the students. And, this decision was made along those lines."