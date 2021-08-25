House panel probing 1/6 riot seeks host of Trump-era records

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the January insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is demanding a host of records from Donald Trump’s White House and several of his administration’s intelligence and law enforcement agencies. It amounts to a sweeping start to lawmakers’ review of the deadly attack by a mob of the then-president’s supporters. The request seeks records about events leading up to the Jan. 6 riot, including communication within the White House and other agencies, and information about planning and funding for rallies held in Washington. Among them is an event at the Ellipse, near the White House, featuring remarks by Trump before thousands of loyalists stormed the Capitol.