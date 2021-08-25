Mercer County Animal Shelter at full capacity

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Officials with the Mercer County Animal Shelter say they are at max capacity as of now. This means you can't take animals directly to the shelter for drop off. The process is now described as a "managed intake list".

Your name will be added to a list and once room becomes available, you'll be notified. The shelter is a no-kill shelter, meaning they won't euthanize animals to make rooms for others.

"It makes it very difficult because when you have an emergency or animal control has something, then we have no space to put them. We do not euthanize here for space so we don't want to get overrun and get to that point where we would have to." said Director Stacey Harman.

If you are interested in possibly adopting a pet, you can come to the shelter Tuesday through Saturday from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.