New Asian American bakeries find bicultural sweet spot

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — From ube cakes to mochi muffins, bakeries that sweetly encapsulate what it is to grow up Asian and American have been popping up more in recent years. Their confections are a delectable vehicle for young and intrepid Asian Americans to celebrate their dual identity. Ingredients they found embarrassing as children are being combined with European or traditional American pastries into something new. Treats like dim sum cookies and mochi muffins aren’t going to be found in any bakery in Asia. Some of the bakers see their stores as a way to dispel culinary and societal misconceptions — especially in a time of rising ant-Asian hate crimes.